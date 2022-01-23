Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TS. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.36.

TS stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

