Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agora (NASDAQ:API) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Agora has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of -0.28.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agora will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agora by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agora by 1,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after buying an additional 1,655,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agora by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after buying an additional 1,444,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agora by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,065,000 after buying an additional 1,429,542 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,865,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

