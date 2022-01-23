Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 186.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

