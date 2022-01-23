Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 246,185 shares of company stock worth $18,739,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.