Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €104.00 ($118.18) price objective by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €67.16 ($76.32) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.07. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

