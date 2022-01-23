Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $852,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,413 shares of company stock worth $13,922,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

ZNTL stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

