Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.58

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.58 and last traded at $51.58, with a volume of 27548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Z. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.17.

The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $60,197.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,958,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

