ZKSwap Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $33.87 million and $4.38 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.07 or 0.06893385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00058158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,071.82 or 1.00189381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003414 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

