Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the second quarter worth about $943,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth $128,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

