-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). Despegar.com reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Despegar.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DESP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 5,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $653.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

