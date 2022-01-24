$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.19. Primo Water reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Primo Water stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. Primo Water has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $744,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

