$0.22 EPS Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Clarivate also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 in the last 90 days. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

