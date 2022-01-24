-$0.31 EPS Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nyxoah.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYXH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter worth about $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $5,646,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nyxoah stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

