-$0.35 EPS Expected for Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaxxinity.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAXX. Bank of America began coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VAXX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 469,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,495. Vaxxinity has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

