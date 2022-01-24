$0.47 EPS Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

