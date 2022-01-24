$0.73 EPS Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Etsy reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

ETSY stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.52. The company had a trading volume of 301,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.36. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,331 shares of company stock worth $58,127,340. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.