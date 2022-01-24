$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.07. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.39. 15,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.