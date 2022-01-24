$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.06. Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

NYSE HUN opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

