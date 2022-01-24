$0.92 EPS Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.91. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $50,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

