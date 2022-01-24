$0.94 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.84.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,907. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

