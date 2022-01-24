-$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.94). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($4.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 333,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

