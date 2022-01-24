$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

SLG opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.