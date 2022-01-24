$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 438,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after buying an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

