10,879 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by SRB Corp

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $173.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.04. The firm has a market cap of $240.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

