112,500 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Bought by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $1,054,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

DNA stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

