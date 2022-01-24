$12.37 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report $12.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.25 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $45.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $50.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 675.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

