$126.84 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $126.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.15 million and the highest is $129.53 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $127.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $502.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.15 million to $505.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $512.95 million, with estimates ranging from $508.42 million to $517.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $651,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEP opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

