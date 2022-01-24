$13.31 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post sales of $13.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the highest is $13.72 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $46.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 28.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 186,913 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YTRA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,549. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

