$13.31 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post sales of $13.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the highest is $13.72 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $46.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yatra Online.
Shares of YTRA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,549. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
