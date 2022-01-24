1,391 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after buying an additional 149,647 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after buying an additional 96,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL opened at $324.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.48 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

