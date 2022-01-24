141,858 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000. LendingClub makes up about 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

