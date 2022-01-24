16,216 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after acquiring an additional 227,161 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,369,000 after acquiring an additional 420,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $72.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

