$171.08 Million in Sales Expected for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will report sales of $171.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.34 million and the lowest is $160.09 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year sales of $603.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.77 million to $612.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $704.87 million, with estimates ranging from $696.20 million to $709.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.88 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

