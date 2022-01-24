$174.30 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post $174.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.14 million and the lowest is $1.90 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $60.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $166.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $331.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.52 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $92.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

ANAB stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. 361,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,407. The company has a market cap of $897.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $500,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,586 shares of company stock worth $3,642,855. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

