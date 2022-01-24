$197.72 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report $197.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.92 million. EZCORP posted sales of $178.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $795.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $790.17 million to $800.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $870.09 million, with estimates ranging from $852.60 million to $887.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 59.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EZPW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 496,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,457. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.90 million, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

