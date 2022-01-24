$26.11 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce sales of $26.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.24 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $14.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $149.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $174.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $161.42 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $214.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 44,150,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832,061. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

