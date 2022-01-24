2,808 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $149.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.72.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

