$29.75 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will announce $29.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $29.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $122.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $122.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $130.85 million, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

GNTY stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,540 shares of company stock valued at $323,532. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

