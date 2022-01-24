$291.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce $291.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $244.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 311,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.14. Ichor has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ichor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ichor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

