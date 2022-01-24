29,453 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

NYSE PLD opened at $155.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

