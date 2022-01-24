$32.49 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post $32.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.58 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $134.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Iteris by 41.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 340,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,426. The stock has a market cap of $164.25 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

