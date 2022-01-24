$332.30 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce sales of $332.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the lowest is $278.60 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $175.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $992.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $735.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $4,654,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 274.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 362,653 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,438 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $800.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.99.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

