37,000 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,272,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.