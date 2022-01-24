$38.71 Million in Sales Expected for Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) will post $38.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.84 million and the lowest is $38.57 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $141.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.04 million to $142.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $179.97 million, with estimates ranging from $176.76 million to $183.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million.

EXFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of EXFY traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 482,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,680. Expensify has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expensify stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.33% of Expensify as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

