$385.65 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce $385.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.50 million. Daseke posted sales of $335.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 187.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Daseke by 452.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 363,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $572.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.09. Daseke has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.