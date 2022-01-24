$40.42 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to report $40.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.40 million to $43.44 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $34.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $165.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $171.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $153.04 million, with estimates ranging from $150.98 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 63,297 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KREF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

