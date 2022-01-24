$44.78 Million in Sales Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will announce $44.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $164.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $209.36 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million.

Several brokerages have commented on DH. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,141. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $64,246,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $23,191,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $22,013,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

