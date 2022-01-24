4,662 Shares in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $291.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.70. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCKY. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocky Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

