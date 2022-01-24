49,189 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 1.8% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $3,438,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $2,834,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $65.82 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

