$514.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce sales of $514.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $521.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.80 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $515.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.93. 5,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,195,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.