$552.03 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce $552.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $549.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $555.18 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $523.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTMI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,937. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

